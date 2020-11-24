New direction for Axminster based Project Food

Since 2006, Project Food, under its previous name Health And Local Food for Families, or HALFF, has been helping people in the South West area have better health by supporting them to eat a better diet.

Project Food’s support has included hands-on cooking sessions for carers and parents, cooking demonstrations for people with long-term health issues and cooking activities for schools and youth groups.

Its help has reached many hundreds of people in East Devon, West Dorset and South Somerset over the last 14 years.

Project Food also runs a shop in Axminster, the ‘Food Hub’ in South Street, where it sells healthy home-cooked meals, fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, eggs and bread.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis the Food Hub has been providing vital deliveries of food and other produce to homes throughout East Devon and as far afield as Chard and Bridport.

However, the pandemic has forced Project Food to stop running all of its face-to-face cooking sessions and activities.

Some of its cooking demonstrations have been moved online, using the Zoom app, but this has severely reduced the range of classes that it has been able to offer.

The unexpected pause has, however, given Project Food the opportunity to re-evaluate what it offers the local community.

Over the coming few weeks Project Food will be running ‘Community Food Conversations’ to allow people to discuss what kind of support would work for them, as individuals, to help them improve their diet and their health, particularly in the context of the pandemic.

If you would like to be involved in any of these Community Food Conversations, please contact Project Food by dropping into the Food Hub, emailing hannah@project-food.org.uk, calling 01297 631782 or go to www.project-food.org.uk. The discussions will take place via Zoom or on the phone.

Everyone who gets involved will be entered into a draw to win £10 Co-op vouchers.