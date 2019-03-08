Advanced search

Safety training for fishermen in Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 10:55 27 March 2019

Fishing pots alongside Axmouth Harbour, Picture Chris Carson

Fishing pots alongside Axmouth Harbour, Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Course will help new entrants to the industry to keep safe at sea

A new course to improve fishermen’s safety is being launched at Lyme Regis.

It is being hosted at the town’s Southern Fish Industry Training College.

Training manager, Steve Postles said: “We are planning a series of courses, including a new three day introduction to fishing one for new entrants to the industry. It will be held at our college on the Cobb at Lyme Regis from April 3 to 5.

“This course if being provided free of charge for all new entrants and is funded in association with Seafish and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.”

The three day course covers a wide range of safety issues for new entrants, including fish handling, and includes the sea survival course on Thursday, April 4 at the Osprey Leisure Centre at Portland.

The course ends on the third day with the issue of a basic sea survival certificate.

SFITA is currently recruiting for this and other courses. Contact them on 07802 647531 for further information, or visit the website at www.sfita.co.uk

