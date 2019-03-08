Safety training for fishermen in Lyme Regis

Course will help new entrants to the industry to keep safe at sea

A new course to improve fishermen’s safety is being launched at Lyme Regis.

It is being hosted at the town’s Southern Fish Industry Training College.

Training manager, Steve Postles said: “We are planning a series of courses, including a new three day introduction to fishing one for new entrants to the industry. It will be held at our college on the Cobb at Lyme Regis from April 3 to 5.

“This course if being provided free of charge for all new entrants and is funded in association with Seafish and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.”

The three day course covers a wide range of safety issues for new entrants, including fish handling, and includes the sea survival course on Thursday, April 4 at the Osprey Leisure Centre at Portland.

The course ends on the third day with the issue of a basic sea survival certificate.

SFITA is currently recruiting for this and other courses. Contact them on 07802 647531 for further information, or visit the website at www.sfita.co.uk