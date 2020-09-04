Seaton and Honiton play areas share £170,000 for upgrades

Cathy Gardner, Geoff Jung and Luke Jeffrey at Honiton's refurbished Cherry Close play area

New play equipment, chosen by local youngsters, has been provided at Seaton and Honiton - at a cost of £170,000.

Cathy Gardner, Geoff Jung and Jack Rowland at Seaton Seafield Gardens revamped play area.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) provided the cash after listening to what children wanted.

Some £100,000 has been spent on Seafield Gardens play area on Seaton seafront.

It has a dinosaur theme and includes climbing, monkey bars, a cableway, trampolines, various swings and slides.

It is all equipment asked for by children and young people at Seaton Primary School, Seaton Library Youth Group, Axe Valley Runners Youth Group and the Pink Hippo Day Nursery.

Cherry Close play area in Honiton has been renewed with £75,000, also from main EDDC budgets.

It has a train theme, as it’s next to the Waterloo line and

contains a climbing wall and curly slide, a cableway, trampoline, pretend train and toddler swings.

Honiton Littletown Primary School, Littletown Nursery and residents that live around Cherry Close were asked what activities they wanted in the play area.

After seeing the most popular requests for both sites Proludic was appointed to construct them.

EDDC chairman Cathy Gardner, said: “Both the play areas look fantastic and I’m sure they will be enjoyed by children for many years to come.

“It’s great that each one has a theme that fits with the local area.

Cllr Geoff Jung, EDDC portfolio holder for coast, country and environment said: “A big thank you to all the children and young people who got involved and had their say.

“I’m very pleased that we were able to commit to funding improvements to these play areas, which were both at the end of their lives.”

EDDC Honiton St Michael’s ward members Luke Jeffrey, Mike Allen and Phil Twiss said: “This play area has long needed serious improvement and we are so pleased that the local families now have such a stimulating place to enjoy.”

EDDC Seaton Ward members Marcus Hartnell, Dan Ledger and Jack Rowland said: “It is great to see the new play area equipment in place that reflects both the theme of the area and what the children wanted to see when their views were sought.

“As the playpark has been open for a week the number of children visiting already demonstrates how popular this will be.”