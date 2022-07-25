New Devon film to be screened at Seaton library

Alex, Jeff and Adam are cast and crew of the new film between the lines. - Credit: Jeff Sleeman.

The screening of a new musical comedy film - with a chance to meet the director and cast is coming to Seaton Library this August.

On Wednesday August 3, Seaton library are hosting the screening of the new film 'Between the Lines' a recently completed short musical comedy film shot in Devon.

The film is set in a library and tells the story of Jane, a shy, quiet girl who finds the courage to stand up for what she believes in through a series of magical and bizarre encounters with characters from popular fiction. It is a warm-hearted feel-good film with a core message of the importance of libraries and what they provide for their communities.

As well as screening the 15-minute film, the event will include a talk by the director, insights into how the film was made, a Q & A session with the crew and activities led by some of the actors.

The show hopes to encourage others to make films using the highly talented people and amazing locations we have in the Westcountry.

The event will be held from 3pm onwards at Seaton library. Admission is free for more details visit the film’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BTLfilm



