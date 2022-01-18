New £60,000 funding for Honiton play park

People are being urged to have their say on how £60,000 can be spent to improve a Honiton play area.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has £60,000 to spend on the Butts Close play area.

Having heard the views of five- to 11-year-olds through schools, councillors now want to hear from parents and carers.

A spokesperson for EDDC said: "Whenever we have money to spend on play areas we work with a variety of local children and young people to find out what play equipment they want.

"We usually do this through local organisations, but we’ve been struggling to get the views of those that regularly live in Honiton."

"We also encourage children to get involved by designing their own park. Draw, paint, colour, collage - all ideas are welcome, just make sure it's labelled so they know what to add to the final result."

the questionnaire is available online at https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=163656047348 and responses must be received by 5pm on Thursday, January 20.