All aboard! new halt for Seaton Tramway

East Devon District Council, Colyford, Seaton & Colyton Councils, Fine Family Foundation and National Lottery Heritage Fund got to ride to ride the tram and visit the new stop. - Credit: Seaton Tramway.

A new halt at Seaton Tramway has opened, providing access from Seaton Wetlands to Colyford Common.

The project is funded by Seaton Tramway through its ‘Travel’s Through the Axe Valley & Heritage’ project, the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Fine Family Foundation.

The £120,000 project to deliver a new tram halt is a partnership project between Seaton Tramway, East Devon District Council, (EDDC), and the Burgesses of Colyford.

The new halt gives visitors the chance to explore Seaton Wetlands, providing views never seen before across the salt marshes of Colyford Common. The halt and four-kilometres of level trails which extend throughout the reserve are fully accessible.

Cllr Paul Arnott, leader of EDDC said: “Thanks to all involved in bringing this exciting addition to Seaton Wetlands to fruition. It’s a testament to those involved in the planning and delivery of the work that the local wildlife has not been affected by the construction work and visitors have continued to enjoy our beautiful marshland and reedbeds alongside the River Axe.

"Our Countryside team look forward to meeting new visitors and regulars alike, as they discover new sights in this countryside haven which is home to an abundance of wildlife.”

Jenny Nunn, chief executive of Seaton Tramway said: “After many years in the planning, together with our partners at EDDC’s Countryside team, we have finally managed to complete the last piece of the jigsaw, by creating a circular link via the Tramway to Seaton and the amazing Wetlands for all to enjoy.

"This is a unique project which also opens up an area by the River Axe for the first time offering an innovative insight into the history of, not only the former railway branch line, but also the general history, tourism and wildlife of the area.”

Each new halt is completely step free and the Tramway operates low floor accessible trams every day at least once an hour.

Tickets can be booked online before your visit, or by visiting Seaton or Colyton Stations. For more information visit the Seaton Tramway website here - https://www.tram.co.uk/