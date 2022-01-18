New homes released for sale in Seaton with help available for first time buyers

Bovis Homes have released the next phase of properties at its new development at Seaton.

Pebble Beach site at Seaton is now available for sale through the help to buy scheme.

Help to Buy is a Government-backed loan, available on new build homes up to £349,000 in the southwest. It enables homebuyers to purchase a property with five per cent deposit and a 20 per cent Government equity loan – a loan that is interest-free for the first five years. This enables first-time buyers to secure a new home with a 75 per cent mortgage.

To be eligible for Help to Buy you must be a first-time buyer and you’ll need a five per cent deposit of the purchase price and the property must be your only home

Located off Harbour Road, there are currently two and three-bedroom homes for sale. Home 70 is the two-bedroom Amberley priced at £242,000 which includes two parking spaces. There is also a range of three-bedroom homes priced from £294,000 up to £364,000.

Sales and marketing director, Emma Smith said: “Help to Buy is a fantastic initiative that’s helped thousands get on the property ladder and afford the space they need. However, it’s unusual for first-time buyers to live so close to the sea and we’re very passionate about helping people to achieve the important milestone of buying a home. If you are uncertain about Help to Buy, we would encourage you to talk it through with our sales consultants. There are independent financial advisors available to explain the process and offer advice, so you could move sooner than you think – and save money – thanks to Help to Buy.”

Emma added: “Do contact us if you’re interested in the new releases as you will be able to personalise them by choosing your kitchen and tile choices for a limited period. If you’re keen to know more about the other properties that will be released then register your interest with us and we can ensure that you’re the first to hear about new releases, events and launches.”