Plans for eight new homes in Seaton refused.

Plans to demolish a dilapidated house in Seaton and replace it with eight new homes have been refused by East Devon District Council.

The house on Townsend Road, next door to Townsend House Medical Centre, is run down and has access to a large garden that developers wished to convert into new homes.

The plans would have seen the old house knocked down and replaced with five four-bed and three three-bed properties. But it was turned down by EDDC, after concerns that the new development would be “harmful to the character of the area.”

Officers raised a number of concerns about the plans, describing it as “a less than good layout that’s harmful to the character of the area.”

The proposed homes would have been two storeys high. Councillors agreed that this would be out of character with the neighbourhood, which mainly consists of bungalows.

There were also worries that the buildings would cast shadows into neighbouring properties and about a lack of detail about where surface water drainage would go.

Councillor Philip Skinner (Conservative, Tale Vale) said: “I think it’s a great opportunity to do something there but it needs to work with the area where it’s set. We don’t want applications coming in and being out of sync with the character.”

Councillor Olly Davey (Green Party, Exmouth Town) said: “I’m totally for the redevelopment of this site; I just think they need to come back with something that won’t try and cram in so many houses and will be more in keeping with the local area.”

EDDC’s planning committee voted unanimously for refusal. The decision went in front of planners because Councillor Geoff Pook (Independent, Beer and Branscombe) is involved with the property.