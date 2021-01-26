News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Honiton's new town clerk 'will try to make a difference'

Tim Dixon

Published: 6:00 AM January 26, 2021   
The new Honiton Town Clerk Stephen Hill

The new Honiton Town Clerk Stephen Hill - Credit: Honiton Town Council

Honiton has a new town clerk.
He is Stephen Hill and he started in the role on January 18.
Mr Hill said this week: “I am very pleased to be working for Honiton Town Council supporting Honiton’s local community. It will be an exciting role with plenty of opportunities and experiences to manage.”
He added: “Working with councillors, the officer team and the community, I will try to make a difference.”
The town clerk’s role is to support, guide and advise the town councillors and ensure the smooth running of the authority.
Announcing Mr Hill’s appointment earlier this month, the town council said: “Mr Hill has the Certificate in Local Council Administration (CiLCA) and is a Fellow of the Society of Local Council Clerks (SLCC). He comes with a strong local government background, with many years of experience working for district councils in Devon and Dorset and town councils in Somerset.”

