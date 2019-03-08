Four Seasons tribute show New Jersey Boys in Axminster

The popular tribute show to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will come to Axminster Guildhall on Friday, September 6.

The New Jersey Boys continues to play to sell-out audiences and standing ovations throughout the UK.

The show celebrates the band and takes the audience on a musical journey through their career.

It shows how four boys from New Jersey, USA invented their own unique sound which became a worldwide success.

The choreographed show features the amazing falsetto voice of Einar Vestman and the humour of all round entertainer Gary Gould.

It is described as 'an evening of fast-moving entertainment with superb harmonies, stunning solo spots and light comedy'.

As well as all the hits from the Four Seasons, the packed two-set programme includes tributes to other legendary performers such as Elton John, Freddie Mercury and Tina Turner.

Tickets are available via www.wegottickets.com or rom Archway Bookshop on 01297 33595.