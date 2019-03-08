Fisherman nets key role with Lyme Regis lifeboat

Simon Peters is joining the RNLI team at Lyme Regis. Picture Richard Horobin Archant

Former volunteer lifeguard joins the resort’s RNLI team

A former trawlerman and volunteer lifeguard on the Essex coast has joined the crew of the RNLI lifeboat in Lyme Regis.

Simon Peters, 57, has become a deputy launching authority (DLA) and joins the volunteer management team at the lifeboat station on The Cobb.

Simon, a former dental technician, university law graduate and insolvency administrator, later became a fisherman starting on a netting boat at Newhaven and then joining stern trawlers and a commercial charter boat.

He spent 18 years as a volunteer lifeguard at Canvey Island, Essex, and said: “I have always enjoyed volunteering and joining the lifeboat when I moved to Charmouth seemed like a natural progression.”

Nick Marks, volunteer lifeboat operations manager, said: “I am delighted to welcome Simon aboard. He has a very strong maritime background and will doubtless be an asset to an already experienced team in Lyme Regis.”

Simon, who gained his skipper’s ‘ticket’ at the Fishing College on The Cobb, has two grown-up daughters and a grandson.