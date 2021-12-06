It has been an action-packed few months for the 1st Colyton Brownies, who have taken part in ‘adventure’ activities, achieved awards and had a lot of fun raising money for charity.

Now an appeal is being made for new leaders to restart their Rainbows group – the first step for girls aged four to seven who want to become Brownies.

During the Covid lockdown the Rainbows had to close down, but the Brownies kept going throughout the restrictions, working towards their bronzes Silver and gold awards. Since face-to-face meetings restarted, the focus has been on ‘having adventures’ as the girls concentrated on their ‘Explore Stage Three Skills Builder’. This has included learning how to stay safe in the sun, making and using their own sextants, going on a River Coly walk, learning how to use Ordnance Survey maps and map symbols, exploring cities and city safety, among many other fun activities and games.

They also visited Bolshayne Farm in Southleigh where they went on a bat detecting walk and took part in other activities to learn about the East Devon AONB grey long eared bat project.

The Brownies attended the Remembrance Sunday service at Colyton Church where they carried their flag, laid a wreath and read the epitaph.

Strictly danceathon 1 - Credit: Hayley Perham

During the second half of the term the Brownies focused on their ‘Skills for my Future’ theme and took part in activities on leadership for their Lead Stage 3 badge. They also raised £400 for Children in Need and Girlguiding by holding a ‘Strictly’ themed dancethon and bake sale.

The term will end with a trip to the cinema to watch the new Disney Encanto movie and an end of term Christmas party.

The group are now very keen to get the Rainbow unit up and running, and would like to hear from anyone who would like to help offer ‘the Girlguiding experience’ to girls aged four to seven, while learning new skills and making new friends. Volunteer leaders need to be over 18; free training and a DBS check will be provided. Anyone interested can volunteer via the Girlguiding website https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/ and a local volunteer will make contact.