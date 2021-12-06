News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

New leaders needed for Colyton Rainbows as the Brownies end a busy term

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 12:14 PM December 6, 2021
Updated: 12:25 PM December 6, 2021
1st Colyton Brownie group at the Remembrance Sunday service at Colyton Church

1st Colyton Brownie group at the Remembrance Sunday service at Colyton Church - Credit: Hayley Perham

It has been an action-packed few months for the 1st Colyton Brownies, who have taken part in ‘adventure’ activities, achieved awards and had a lot of fun raising money for charity. 

Now an appeal is being made for new leaders to restart their Rainbows group – the first step for girls aged four to seven who want to become Brownies.  

During the Covid lockdown the Rainbows had to close down, but the Brownies kept going throughout the restrictions, working towards their bronzes Silver and gold awards. Since face-to-face meetings restarted, the focus has been on ‘having adventures’ as the girls concentrated on their ‘Explore Stage Three Skills Builder’.  This has included learning how to stay safe in the sun, making and using their own sextants, going on a River Coly walk, learning how to use Ordnance Survey maps and map symbols, exploring cities and city safety, among many other fun activities and games. 

They also visited Bolshayne Farm in Southleigh where they went on a bat detecting walk and took part in other activities to learn about the East Devon AONB grey long eared bat project. 

The Brownies attended the Remembrance Sunday service at Colyton Church where they carried their flag, laid a wreath and read the epitaph. 

1st Colyton Brownies

Strictly danceathon 1 - Credit: Hayley Perham

During the second half of the term the Brownies focused on their ‘Skills for my Future’ theme and took part in activities on leadership for their Lead Stage 3 badge. They also raised £400 for Children in Need and Girlguiding by holding a ‘Strictly’ themed dancethon and bake sale. 

The term will end with a trip to the cinema to watch the new Disney Encanto movie and an end of term Christmas party. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Chiefs' rebranding dignifies the club and city
  2. 2 Plans for new town - and THOUSANDS of new homes - in East Devon revealed
  3. 3 Property of the Week: Dolphin Street, Colyton
  1. 4 Designated drivers offered free drinks this Christmas
  2. 5 Grants for energy efficiency improvements available for residents
  3. 6 Van fire spread to hedgerow on busy route
  4. 7 Ottery family lights up home in memory of mum
  5. 8 East Devon football results
  6. 9 There are troubling consequences for all of us in this real life satire
  7. 10 'Fantastic' news on Honiton loos: King Street toilets to stay open

The group are now very keen to get the Rainbow unit up and running, and would like to hear from anyone who would like to help offer ‘the Girlguiding experience’ to girls aged four to seven, while learning new skills and making new friends. Volunteer leaders need to be over 18; free training and a DBS check will be provided. Anyone interested can volunteer via the Girlguiding website https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/ and a local volunteer will make contact. 

Colyton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hannah Widger, reported missing, now found safe

Devon and Cornwall Police

UPDATE: Missing woman found after police appeal

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
File picture of a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service fire engine

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Major firefighting operation tackles blazing barn in Whimple

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Honiton Christmas Carnival 2018.

Christmas

Where to see Santa's sleigh in Honiton

Philippa Davies

person
Santa on Seaton Lions Club sleigh

Where to see Santa in the Seaton area this Christmas

Philippa Davies

person