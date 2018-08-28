Advanced search

Chardstock pupils drop everything to read

PUBLISHED: 15:01 06 February 2019

St Andrew's pupils at the underwater themed reading gazebo. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

St Andrew's pupils at the underwater themed reading gazebo. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Pupils celebrate the completion of their new library after many books were destroyed by flooding

‘Drop everything and read’ was the instruction for pupils at St Andrew’s Primary Academy, in Chardstock, today (Wednesday, February 7) as the school celebrated its new library.

During the day a bell was rung at sporadic times and everyone stopped what they were doing to read. Children had the opportunity to bring in their own books or comics and there were themed reading gazebos available to make their reading adventures even more enjoyable.

English subject leader Donna Butler said: “Last year the children had their library ruined with severe flood damage. Many books had to be thrown out and the area was unusable because the bookcases and carpets were also damaged.

“The school community have worked together to make a fantastic new library. We have been so fortunate that our Friends of School raised over £2,000 for the project by holding a very successful auction night.

“The children have helped by giving me lists of books they would like and by helping to organise book stock as it arrives. We have also had many great books donated by the local community for which we are extremely grateful.”

The library now has five new bookcases, a wide range of fiction and non-fiction books, chairs, tables, a reading canopy - which lights up - and three massive comfy beanbags shaped like classic books.

