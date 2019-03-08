Advanced search

Payhembury's war memorial - honouring the fallen of World War One - is officially listed

PUBLISHED: 15:18 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 07 November 2019

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Payhembury's permanent tribute to the fallen soldiers of World War One has been listed Grade II - days before this month's Armistice Day.

The Higher Tale War Memorial is one of 26 memorials to be listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

Built in the aftermath of World War One, the newly listed memorials in Devon were among tens of thousands that were erected across England in memory of the many people who lost their lives in the conflict.

In place of graves, the memorials became focal points for local communities to mourn and honour their dead.

Deborah Williams, Historic England's listing team leader in the West, said: "This Sunday (November 10) many of us will observe the two minutes' silence, which shows just how important we still believe it is for us to commemorate those who have died in conflict.

It's this same respect for the fallen that has inspired us to list these memorials in Devon and help protect them for years to come."

The other 25 listed memories are based in the following areas: Whitchurch, Princetown, Sheepstor, West Down, Salcombe, Upton Pyne, Ugborough, South Pool , Winkleigh, Topsham, Witheridge, Sidbury, Stokenham, Whimple, Talaton, Spreyton, Swimbridge, South Molton, Thurlestone, Warkleigh, Silverton, Huntsham, Ivybridge, Walkhampton and Sutcombe.

In 2014, Historic England committed to listing 2,500 war memorials by the end of 2018 to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

It achieved this target, listing 2,645, but decided to continue the work as many more cherished memorials worthy of listing status were identified.

Heritage minister Helen Whately said: "War memorials have a special place in communities and remind us of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"It is right that these monuments to the brave people who sadly never returned from the First World War will now be preserved and protected."

Historic England is inviting people to share their knowledge and pictures of these newly listed memorials, so it can record important facts. Visit its website for more information.

