Popular East Devon fishing village gets a new logo

The village of Beer has been ‘rebranded’ as Devon’s best kept secret’ - with a new logo designed to represent its unique heritage, beach and natural surroundings.

Along with a new ‘brand mission’ the logo has been created by the village’s coastal community team, (CCT), which has been working with a local marketing consultant.

Karin Frewin, who was recently appointed Beer Village Manager told the Midweek Herald: “We are delighted to have a new mission and logo for Beer.

“The coastal community team has worked hard over the winter on branding and the logo has already been warmly welcomed by businesses and community groups.“

Following on from the East Devon Village’s success in 2018, when it was named runner-up in the Channel 4 Village of the Year competition, the logo is part of a series of activities being put in place by the CCT in 2019.

Karin added that local people can keep up to date with the team’s progress on Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/Beervillageuk