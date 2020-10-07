Advanced search

Welcome to your new look newspapers

PUBLISHED: 12:49 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 07 October 2020

The Midweek Herald has a new look.

The Midweek Herald has a new look.

Archant

New look for your local newspaper

The Exmouth Journal, Sidmouth Herald and Midweek Herald are brands which have been well established over many years. Their identity will remain the same - but we wanted to bring you something different with their content starting this week.

As the local authority says, East Devon is an ‘outstanding’ place to live and work with ‘outstanding’ people doing ‘outstanding’ things.

Why wouldn’t a truly local newspaper want to reflect that and celebrate success rather than focus on doom and gloom? And who better to write that content than people out in the community?

Several new community columnists are making their debuts, joining others who are already well-known to our readers.

New faces to look out for include MP Simon Jupp, Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez, top chef and local hotelier Michael Caines, East Devon District Council leader Paul Arnott, East Devon resident, Exeter Chiefs chairman, and prominent businessman, Tony Rowe.

Delving into our archives each week will be Chris Hallam, our resident historian.

Sports fans will be joined by Grand National winner and trainer Jimmy Frost and Exeter Chiefs favourite, and Sidmouth player coach Phil Dollman.

We hope their local content coupled with people and human-interest stories and commercial features will make for an interesting read for our readers and advertisers.

We call it ‘going back to the future’, doing old-fashioned things in a modern way with a ‘newspaper by the community for the community’.

On Friday and Saturday our sales teams will be out and about in Market Square, Sidmouth, with the new-look Sidmouth Herald. Why not grab a copy between 9am and 4.30pm and let us know what you think?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Midweek action for local South West Peninsula League teams

Walsh celebrates county cap presentation with brace as Feniton hit top spot with five-star show

Feniton players lijne up with officials from the Dveon FA together with Oscar Walsh who was awarded his Devon County U18s cap ahead of the Feniton Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier Division win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture: JOHN CHATFIELD

Honiton Glanvill Trophy triumph for Cathy and John Pawley

Golf club and ball

Axe Cliff Away Day switched to Honiton and enjoyed by all

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

Welcome to your new look newspapers

The Midweek Herald has a new look.