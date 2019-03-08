Major upgrade for Seaton skatepark

How the upgraded Seaton skatepark will look:. Picture: EDDC Archant

A £200,000 scheme to upgrade Seaton's skatepark is under way

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Funded by East Devon District Council, the work should be completed before Christmas.

The new-look skatepark is expected to attract wheeled sport enthusiasts of all abilities, both locally and from further afield.

The innovative sprayed-concrete design incorporates two quarter pipes that are 7ft tall with a 5ft hipped jump box between them.

It also features a mini ramp, which steps from 4ft to 5ft high and a comprehensive street section with various ledges and a manual pad.

To reduce its impact, the skatepark, close to Seaton Jurassic, will also be landscaped around its perimeter, making it more sympathetic to its immediate surrounding environment.

EDDC chairman Cllr Stuart Hughes said: "I'm sure the new skatepark is going to be well received by the local skateboarding fraternity. As a recent addition to Olympic sports this facility once opened could well produce a future East Devon Olympian."

Seaton ward member Cllr Marcus Hartnell said: "Having secured the project funding back in 2018, I'm really excited to see work commencing and I'm extremely pleased to see that the users have had such a lot of input into the new design. I'm sure they will not be disappointed with the end result."

Ward member Cllr Jack Rowland said: "This is great news for the regular users of the current skatepark and will, no doubt, attract new users to use an up to date exciting venue when completed.

Ward member Cllr Dan Ledger added: "It's fantastic to finally see the commencement of the long awaited improvements and redesign to Seaton Skate Park.

"I'd really like to thank the community group who worked extensively with the main contractor, Mavericks Skateparks, feeding their thoughts into the design and aiding in the creation of a practical solution that will benefit all types of skatepark users.

"Thanks also has to be given to Cllr Hartnell who has been focal to this project in securing the necessary funding for the town and the East Devon officers who have worked seamlessly with contractor and community throughout the process.

"This is the exact type of community youth service that Seaton needs and I hope it extremely well received."