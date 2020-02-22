New welcome sign for Honiton nature reserve

The new sign at The Glen. Picture: EDDC Archant

Honiton schoolchildren have helped to design a wildlife inspired mosaic sign, outside a popular local nature reserve.

Primary school pupils worked with local artists and East Devon's StreetScene parks' team to create the welcome notice at The Glen.

Situated by the main entrance, the 'Welcome to the Glen' sign was designed by Artstormproject artists Lucy Rockliffe and Jess Carvill, who were inspired by the wildlife and natural setting of the popular nature reserve.

They have incorporated the names of plants and animals, which are native to The Glen, into the design, which features the site's iconic bridge and stream.

Individual stoneware ceramic mosaic pieces were custom made for the panel by Lucy and Jess, who also used glass tesserae and coloured factory produced tiles, which were cut to size to fit the design.

The artists spent a day in Autumn 2019 at Honiton Primary School, whose pupils learnt how to prepare and position the mosaic pieces.

It is hoped that the vibrant new welcome sign will encourage people to experience the 'lovely hidden treasure' of the park with its flowing river, varied wildlife and winding woodland pathways.

Cllr Dean Barrow, East Devon District Council ward member for Honiton St Paul's, said: "The Glen is an important green space near the centre of Honiton, which is easily accessible all year round.

"It is valued by many residents of the town for its easy access and tranquil setting.

"I am pleased that the next generation at Honiton Primary School are now more aware of The Glen and what it has to offer, by producing this fantastic welcome sign."

The Glen, along the banks of the Glen Stream which flows into the River Gissage, is only 600m or about five minutes walk from the town centre. Signs show the location from various parts of the town.

The work of maintaining and caring for the reserve is carried out by the Honiton Glen Conservation Group, working with the support of Honiton Town Council since 2007. The Group can be contacted by email on friendsoftheglen@aol.com. Further details are available on the Group's website at www.e-voice.org.uk/friendsoftheglen.