Town Band looking for new players

PUBLISHED: 15:01 24 February 2019

Young Lyme Regis Town Band members (l to r) Jonathan, Orlando, Joshua and Enzo. Picture: Gilly Warr.

Vacancies for more musicians to join the Lyme Regis group

Lyme Regis Town Band is looking for new players to join its ranks.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome, with free tuition available for learners and support and encouragement for ’rusty’ players.

There are currently vacancies for cornets, euphonium and basses but all instruments are welcome.

The band has a very enthusiastic group of four young players and is keen to attract others to join them.

However, learners do not need to be youngsters. A spokesperson said: “It’s possible to learn to play at any age. There are several people in the band who did not pick up a brass instrument until a lot later in life and are now playing on a regular basis having learned from scratch. There are also players who have returned to playing after a break of many years and are greatly enjoying being part of a band again.”

The band rehearses at the Woodmead Halls every Tuesday evening. Tuition takes place from 7pm until 7.45pm with the main band practice from 7.45pm until 9.30pm. Anyone interested is invited to pop in for a chat.

For further information visit the website at www.lymeregistownband.co.uk ; contact secretary, Sandra Evans on 01297 444517 or email alexaevans999@yahoo.com

