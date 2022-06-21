New ordering system helps more people to benefit from Foodsave

A new ordering system at Honiton Foodsave has led to an increase in people using the service and fewer donated items going to waste.

Foodsave collects surplus supermarket food and gives it away to anyone who wants it, without the need for referrals. It has seen a steep increase in demand as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Service users can now fill in an online form which asks for the number of people in their household, the kind of food they would like to receive and their dietary requirements. The aim is to distribute the food more fairly across the orders.

The form can be accessed via the Foodsave website on Foodsave’s four weekly session days (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) from midnight through to 8:30pm during weekdays and 5pm on Sundays.

The changes to the ordering system have also led to a change in Foodsave’s opening times. Food can now be collected from the side door of the Honiton Family Church between 8pm and 9:30pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, and between 4pm and 5:30pm on Sundays.

Jake Bonetta, founder and chair of Honiton Foodsave, said: “I am proud of the work that our tireless volunteers and committee members have done to ensure no one in Honiton goes to sleep hungry.

“Our new system has already made an impact in the number of orders we are receiving. The simplicity of the form and the fact it is open throughout the day has meant that more people have been able to access Foodsave, and this has shown through a large surge in requests for food. This, in turn, has meant that every single item of food donated has been redistributed successfully.”

He added that, because of the rise in demand for food and the new ordering system, Honiton Foodsave is on the lookout for new sources of surplus food for redistribution – perhaps from businesses, local farmers or allotment owners.

New volunteers are always needed, particularly those who can collect donations from partner stores or run deliveries to people who are unable to get to the church. Anyone who can spare a few hours a week is asked to fill in the online membership form.