New outdoor gym opened in Seaton

East Devon District and Seaton Town Councillors, Dan Ledger and Marcus Hartnell and Jack Rowland unveil the new outdoor gym equipment. Picture: EDDC Archant

The first day of the new tier system saw the opening of a new outdoor gym in Seaton’s Seafield Gardens.

The £15,000 cost of the new equipment was funded by Seaton Town Council and will be maintained, going forward, by East Devon District Council.

Seaton’s Town Clerk, Julia Mutlow, said: “This is a great example of Seaton Town Council working in partnership with East Devon District Council to achieve tangible benefit for the town.”

Councillors sitting as both East Devon District and Seaton Town Councillors, Dan Ledger and Marcus Hartnell, were unanimous in their praise for the scheme, as was East Devon District Councillor Jack Rowland.

All the councillors involved were keen to thank workers on both councils for bringing this project together under difficult circumstances.

Councillor Ledger said: “I want to thank the staff at both the district and town councils and the supplier, Produlic, for their efficiency in arranging the installation of the equipment so quickly.

“It is fantastic to see another great asset in the town supporting residents’ health and well-being and it is testament to the hard work of everyone involved.”

It is hoped the outdoor gym will be used by regulars at Seafield Gardens and by those looking exercise outdoors who may not have visited the gardens before.

Councillor Hartnell added: “I’m absolutely delighted with the new outdoor gym equipment at Seafield Gardens, and I am certain this new equipment will be welcome by those who were regular users along with some first-timers as well!”

Councillor Jack Rowland said: “I’m pleased to have played a part in securing the funding from Seaton Town Council and obtaining agreement from East Devon District Council to maintain the equipment in the future.

“Health and well-being are of paramount importance in these difficult times and I’m sure many people will take the opportunity to use the new equipment free of charge in the open air all year round in the new location in Seafield Gardens.”