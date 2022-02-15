Characters from different pantos come together in 'unique' production

Honiton Community Theatre Company returns to The Beehive this month with a brand new pantomime, hot from the laptop of Honiton’s very own Alex Jackson, himself a former member of the company.

Once Upon a Time in Pantoland is a magical tale in which all your familiar pantomime favourites come to life on the same stage: Aladdin, Snow White, Hansel, Gretel, Peter Pan, the Magic Mirror...

Visit Pantoland on a normal market day and you might spot Jack selling his cow, Tinkerbell haggling furiously over some J-cloths, or even Prince Charming himself taking a stroll and being … charming.

Every so often, with no warning, an entire crowd of villagers might spontaneously burst into an energetic and meticulously choreographed song and dance routine. There'd be applause, laughter … maybe even pirates!

But, from the darkest depths of the very dark forest comes Miss Misery herself: Mouldywart! The Spirit of Pantomime mysteriously disappears. Young Tilly and Tommy Tickle set off to rescue her. But all the joy and happiness has left Pantoland. Will Tilly and Tommy succeed? Will Mouldywart be banished once and for all? Can the Fairy Grandmother use her magical powers to save the day? Will PC Peter Potter put handcuffs on Tallulah Tickle? And what would his dog Baxter say? Will joy, laughter and 'happy ever after' be restored? You may have been to a pantomime before, but you'll need to visit Pantoland to find out.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Director Katie Haywood and the entire company are so excited that this unique show will finally reach the stage.

“There's a stunning set, a live band, and Thursday 24th February’s evening performance will have a BSL interpreter. This is a first for HCTC, and they are very proud to be able to widen access to performances in this way.”

Once Upon a Time in Pantoland opens on Tuesday, February 22 and runs until Saturday 26. Performances are each evening at 7pm, with a matinee at 2pm on the Saturday.

Tickets are £15 for adults, under 16s £10. For more information and to book tickets, visit The Beehive’s website.







