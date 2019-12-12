Advanced search

Park and ride comprising 300 bays to be built on outskirts of Cranbrook

PUBLISHED: 11:27 12 December 2019

A new park and ride near Cranbrook has been given the green light.

Archant

A huge park and ride facility - which could house 300 vehicles - is set to be built on the outskirts of Cranbrook.

The scheme has been given the go-ahead by Devon County Council, and will cost £2.2million to complete.

The new park and ride will be built to the east of Exeter Science Park and will tackle the traffic congestion affecting the A30 Honiton Road and Moor Lane roundabout. The council says the facility will enable drivers to park on the edge of the city and then switch to sustainable forms of transport - bus, bicycle or car share - for their commute.

The scheme will provide 300 parking bays, initially with six charging points for electric vehicles, six electric bikes available to hire, and cycle lockers to securely store 20 bicycles for commuters.

A shared footpath/cyclepath on Anning Drive will connect the park and change site to the E4 cycle route, and a path will also link to the old A30.

Work on the scheme is expected to start in February 2020.

