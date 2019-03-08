Carers could be able to park on double yellow lines under new proposals put out for public consultation

Carers could be allowed to park on yellow lines when visiting clients at home in radical new proposals being considered by Devon County Council.

A public consultation has been launched by the authority, seeking people's views on a move to extend an exemption permit used by health professionals to include parking on single and double yellow lines.

The permit could only be used in that way when there is no alternative parking available.

At present, the permit allows care workers and healthcare staff to use on-street pay and display, limited waiting and residents' parking for no charge if they are delivering essential services to residents in their own homes.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's cabinet member for highways management, said: "The present exemption scheme has been a great success, but I recognise that parking in some communities continues to be difficult and driving around trying to find a parking spot can add to the stress.

"This was a common theme from care workers in our consultation last year and that's why I endorsed plans to look at how we can further improve the scheme."

The council is aiming to launch the scheme, which will let health workers to park on yellow lines for up to an hour, from this autumn on a trial basis.

The care or health professional will have to have made a reasonable effort to find alternative parking first, and park where it is safe to do so.

The vehicle must not cause an obstruction, block access or pose a danger to road users, for instance on a corner.

As part of the improvements to the scheme, permit holders would be issued with a time clock, similar to those given to blue badge holders, which must be displayed while delivering their services. If the scheme is approved, all professionals and care companies, who currently hold permits, would be invited to apply for the new updated permit and time card later this summer.

The existing exemption permit would be phased out from the autumn and all holders would be required to display the replacement time clock permit, at all times when they are delivering services.

Objections and other comments must be in writing to 'County Solicitor, County Hall, Topsham Road, Exeter, EX2 4QD'.