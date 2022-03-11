Plan revealed for 1,400 new homes, school and traveller pitches in Cranbrook

An illustrative layout of the proposed development in Cranbrook - Credit: Persimmon/EDDC

Plans for more than 1,400 new homes, a primary school, a neighbourhood centre and 10 pitches for gypsies and travellers in Cranbrook have been submitted.

The scheme, submitted by Persimmon, would see the new development built on land at Cobden's, north of London Road.

As well as a three-form primary school, the scheme would also include a 50-place Special Educational Needs school (SEN), public open spaces, allotments, a place of worship and a cemetery.

An outline scheme for 140 new homes on land to the west of the proposed site, has already been approved.

In order to deal with increased traffic to the development, the application outlines plans for a route through the development.

"In addition to providing the main vehicular route through the site, the MLR (main link road) would enable bus services to route through the site and would also provide a key pedestrian and cycle corridor," it says.

"From this primary route, the development will include a hierarchy of ‘street types’ that will have different functions and design characteristics to support variations in character, place-making and a distinctive built environment."

The application adds: "The proposed expansion of Cranbrook will increase demand and footfall for the town centre facilities when they are built out.

"Local facilities for the site will be provided in the form of mixed use local centre, as well as land for a primary school, special educational needs school, allotments, cemetery and extensive open public spaces."

The plans will now go before council planners.

For more information and to have your say on the application, log on to www.eastdevon.gov.uk/planning and search for application reference 22/0406/MOUT.