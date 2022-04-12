Justin Montague new priest for Seaton and Beer parishes

Left to right: The archdeacon of Exeter Venerable Andrew Beane, Justin Montague and his wife Melissa and the Bishop of Crediton Right Reverand Jackie Searle. - Credit: Reverend Tracy Voysey.

A new priest has been appointed for the parishes of Beer and Seaton.

In a ceremony at St Michaels Church in Beer on Tuesday, April 5, Justin Montague was ‘licensed and installed’ as the new priest in charge of St Michael and St Gregory parishes of Beer and Seaton.

The service was led by the Bishop of Crediton (The Right Reverend Jackie Searle) and the Archdeacon of Exeter (The Venerable Andrew Beane). Lord and Lady Clinton attended the Mariners Hall reception afterwards.

Justin spent 11 years as a Royal Marine and served in Afghanistan in 2007, before leaving in 2016 to serve God. After training at theological college, he was made a deacon in 2018 and then a fully-fledged priest in 2019.

In his spare time, Michael and his wife Melissa are keen runners taking part in marathons, ultra-marathons, and even 24 hourlong-distance races, at all of which he has many notable successes.

Reverend Montague was the Assistant Curate for St George’s and St Pauls in Tiverton, before being appointed new priest of St Michaels Church in Beer at the start of April 2022.

A spokesman for the Seaton and Beer Parish news said: “The people of Beer and Seaton extend a warm welcome to him and his wife Melissa and hope they enjoy their time serving our community. May they win this race too but not find it too much of a marathon.”

Justin hopes to be as visible as possible in the local community and welcomes residents to pop in and say hello.