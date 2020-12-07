New recipe book launched by Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support

Recipes with Love has 39 recipes split into two sections, savoury and sweet. Picture: Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support Archant

Restaurants and Chefs in Lyme Regis and Axminster have donated some of their best recipes to support a local charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Due to the Covid lock down restrictions, Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support had to cancel all planned in-person fund raising events for 2020.

It has now published a cookbook with a difference. Recipes with Love, is the first community cookbook published by Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support.

It draws together a collection of the most-loved recipes from chefs, popular restaurants and supporters of the charity. Some of those contributing include Tierra Kitchen, Monmouth Pantry and The Galley Café of Lyme Regis amongst many others.

Mary Kahn, founder of the charity said: “This book has been brought together quickly and I’d like to thank the many people and businesses that have contributed to its production. When the first lockdown started, we wanted a project that would bring our community together and help with our fundraising efforts.”

Mary added: “Every recipe was tried and tested, with our kitchens resembling the Bake-Off tent at times. As a charity, our aim is to support anyone affected by any cancer, in our area. The profits from the sale of the book help to continue our needed work and services in the Axminster and Lyme areas.”

Recipes with Love has 39 recipes split into two sections, savoury and sweet. Each one with some notes on the origin of the recipe or additional information and simple to follow guides with refreshing and clear photography.

If anyone should wish to contact the charity for support or information, please either email info@axminsterandlymecancersupport.co.uk, use the contact form on the website or call 07512 27966.

The book is available now and can be purchased at the charity’s online shop: https://axminsterandlymecancersupport.co.uk/product-category/shop.

It is also available to buy in store at: Archway Bookshop, Serendip Bookshop, Felicity’s Farm Shop, Millers Farm Shop and Dalwood Post Office.

Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support aims to provide support for everyone living with and beyond cancer. Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support was set up in June 2018 by Mary Kahn and a team of local people all wanting to invest their time to provide a support for those affected by cancer.