Air Cadets ready to welcome new recruits

Honiton Air Cadets on a visit to RAF Coningsby where 29 Sqn fly the Typhoon and Battle of Britain memorial flight. Pictures RAF Coningsby. Archant

Potential high flyers invited to find out more at an open day

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton Air Cadets on a visit to RAF Coningsby where 29 Sqn fly the Typhoon and Battle of Britain memorial flight. Pictures RAF Coningsby. Honiton Air Cadets on a visit to RAF Coningsby where 29 Sqn fly the Typhoon and Battle of Britain memorial flight. Pictures RAF Coningsby.

Honiton Air Cadets is inviting new recruits to join its ranks.

It will be holding a recruitment intake event on Sunday, March 3.

It will take place from 2pm to 4pm at the Air Cadet Squadron, Cadet Centre, King Street, Honiton.

Flt Lt Justin Felice, RAFAC Commanding Officer 1064 (Honiton) Sqn said: “It’s an opportunity for young people who are in year eight or above to come down with their parents or guardians.

“They will able to find out more about the Air Cadets. They will also be able to sign up and join during the afternoon.”

The unit attracts cadets from Axminster, Seaton, Lyme Regis, Ottery St Mary, Whimple, Feniton and the surrounding areas.

The Air Training Corps is open to young men and women aged between 12 and 20. Flying, gliding, sports and adventure training are some of the other activities that Air Cadets take part in.

For further information contact wing headquarters on 01392 275173 or visit www.aircadets.org