New Repair Cafe opens in Honiton

Honiton’s first Repair Café was held at the Community Use Building on Saturday, June 18, and will take place every month except December.

At the first session 11 volunteer ‘fixers’ joined forces to mend items brought in by local residents.

Sheena King from the Repair Café team said: “People brought along their faulty items, which included wooden articles, toys, computers and items needing stitching, all of which were either repaired or advice was given.

“Someone even brought in a generator, which was happily repaired by three repairers working together.

“If clients were satisfied with the service they received, they were asked to give donations to cover the overheads. The repairers and other volunteers give their time and expertise for free.

“Tea, coffee and cake was available for the cost of a donation, and there was a very pleasant and friendly atmosphere, with repairers pooling their knowledge and helping one other.

“One client commented that the service was ‘very good and friendly’ and another said she ‘will be back with more items’. We achieved a higher repair rate than the Repair Cafe Foundation expects.”

The idea for a Repair Café came from Miriam Thomas, who held a public meeting in December to gauge support. She was joined by Sheena and they have been working to get this up and running ever since.

It is part of the Honiton Community Action Group, which will hold further events to make the town greener, become a Hedgehog Champion town which protects the species, and engage families in ecological activities.

The Repair Café will take place on the third Saturday morning of each month from 9.30 - 12.30; the next dates will be July 16, August 20, September 17, October 15 and November 19.



Sheena said: “We are always looking for more repairers, so if you or someone you know would be willing to lend their expertise freely, please get in touch. We also need help on reception and in the kitchen, and if anyone would like to donate a homemade cake we’d be very grateful.”

For further information, contact Miriam Thomas on 01404 45073 or honitoncag21@gmail.com or Sheena King on 01404 830084 or sheena.king@hotmail.com