New parking restrictions proposed for Honiton roads

PUBLISHED: 14:51 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 01 August 2019

Double yellow lines. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Double yellow lines. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Restrictions could be enforced on three Honiton roads at a meeting later this year.

The yellow line shows the new proposed restriction for Jerrard Close in Honiton. Picture: Google MapsThe yellow line shows the new proposed restriction for Jerrard Close in Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC) will meet on November 22 to determine which East Devon roads should have new restrictions.

Three roads in Honiton - Jerrard Close, Northcote Lane and Reme Drive, will be reviewed as to whether they need limitations enforced.

The yellow lines shows the proposed restrictions for Northcote Lane, Honiton. Picture: Google MapsThe yellow lines shows the proposed restrictions for Northcote Lane, Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

It has been proposed to paint lines on specified sections of each road, which rule motorists should not park there at any time.

The reasons given for the proposed restriction at Jerrard Close is to prevent obstructive parking in the vicinity of 6 Jerrard Close.

The yellow line shows the proposed restriction for Reme Drive, Honiton. Picture: Google MapsThe yellow line shows the proposed restriction for Reme Drive, Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

In Reme Drive, the lines would prevent obstructive parking on the footway and road.

At Northcote Lane, the new restrictions would prevent obstructive parking at dropped kerbs in vicinity of 26B Northcote Lane.

Most Read

Mums with pushchairs ‘risking lives’ crossing busy road

Brian and Barbara White say claiming a pavement outside their home would damage tree roots is nonsense. Picture Chris Carson

Tractor destroyed in farm yard blaze in Upottery

Plans for 150 homes on land at Honiton Business Park rubber-stamped

150 homes will be built in Honiton. Picture: PA/Andrew Matthews

FOOD REVIEW: Delicious food from the heart at The Kitchen

The Kitchen at Coombe Garden Centre. Ref mhh 31 19TI 9296. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton’s £48,000 playground upgrade completed

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

