New parking restrictions proposed for Honiton roads
PUBLISHED: 14:51 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 01 August 2019
mikeinlondon
Restrictions could be enforced on three Honiton roads at a meeting later this year.
East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC) will meet on November 22 to determine which East Devon roads should have new restrictions.
Three roads in Honiton - Jerrard Close, Northcote Lane and Reme Drive, will be reviewed as to whether they need limitations enforced.
It has been proposed to paint lines on specified sections of each road, which rule motorists should not park there at any time.
The reasons given for the proposed restriction at Jerrard Close is to prevent obstructive parking in the vicinity of 6 Jerrard Close.
In Reme Drive, the lines would prevent obstructive parking on the footway and road.
At Northcote Lane, the new restrictions would prevent obstructive parking at dropped kerbs in vicinity of 26B Northcote Lane.
