Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New roles for Lyme Lifeboat crew

PUBLISHED: 07:01 10 January 2019

Mark Colleyat the helm flanked by colleagues John Cable (left) and Jon Broome. Photo: Seb Cope

Mark Colleyat the helm flanked by colleagues John Cable (left) and Jon Broome. Photo: Seb Cope

Archant

Three RNLI volunteers take on new challenges

Navy bound, Pete Cable, second left, with crew colleagues Tom Crabbe Seb Cope and Mark Ellis. Photo: Richard Horobin.Navy bound, Pete Cable, second left, with crew colleagues Tom Crabbe Seb Cope and Mark Ellis. Photo: Richard Horobin.

Three members of Lyme Regis lifeboat crew have made New Year role changes after serving as volunteers for almost four decades.

Self-employed carpenter Mark Colley has retired as a helm on reaching the sea-going age limit of 55 in December and after serving for 20 years.

He plans to continue as shore crew and to assist with training new recruits.

Mark Gage has reluctantly left the crew after moving home to Bridport.

Mark Gage. Photo: Seb Cope.Mark Gage. Photo: Seb Cope.

In 15 years he served as shore crew, boat crew and boat and tractor mechanic. He works as an energy and environment manager for the Brend Hotel Group.

Mark said: “It has been an honour and privilege to volunteer with the Lyme Regis RNLI crew and I leave with a heavy heart.”

Pete Cable, 24, joined the crew at 17. He left to go to university, returned and has now left to join the Royal Navy where he plans to train to become a Weapons Engineer Officer. He hopes to assist as shore crew with Lyme Regis RNLI during leave from the navy.

Pete’s father John is a long-serving member of the lifeboat crew.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton Mayor resigns

Seaton Mayor Peter Burrows. Picture Seaton Town Council

Lyme husband and wife die within hours of each other

Dolly Canfield

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Latest from the Midweek Herald

New roles for Lyme Lifeboat crew

Mark Colleyat the helm flanked by colleagues John Cable (left) and Jon Broome. Photo: Seb Cope

Stapleton at the double as Dunkeswell Rovers power into last eight of Devon Cup

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

AVR’s James Green wins the 2019 Axmouth Challenge

AVR members at the 2019 Axmouth Challenge

Chard RFC mourn loss of Nick Urch

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Seniors’ Eclectic success for Peter Blake

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists