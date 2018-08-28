New roles for Lyme Lifeboat crew
PUBLISHED: 07:01 10 January 2019
Archant
Three RNLI volunteers take on new challenges
Three members of Lyme Regis lifeboat crew have made New Year role changes after serving as volunteers for almost four decades.
Self-employed carpenter Mark Colley has retired as a helm on reaching the sea-going age limit of 55 in December and after serving for 20 years.
He plans to continue as shore crew and to assist with training new recruits.
Mark Gage has reluctantly left the crew after moving home to Bridport.
In 15 years he served as shore crew, boat crew and boat and tractor mechanic. He works as an energy and environment manager for the Brend Hotel Group.
Mark said: “It has been an honour and privilege to volunteer with the Lyme Regis RNLI crew and I leave with a heavy heart.”
Pete Cable, 24, joined the crew at 17. He left to go to university, returned and has now left to join the Royal Navy where he plans to train to become a Weapons Engineer Officer. He hopes to assist as shore crew with Lyme Regis RNLI during leave from the navy.
Pete’s father John is a long-serving member of the lifeboat crew.
Comments have been disabled on this article.