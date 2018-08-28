New roles for Lyme Lifeboat crew

Mark Colleyat the helm flanked by colleagues John Cable (left) and Jon Broome. Photo: Seb Cope Archant

Three RNLI volunteers take on new challenges

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Navy bound, Pete Cable, second left, with crew colleagues Tom Crabbe Seb Cope and Mark Ellis. Photo: Richard Horobin. Navy bound, Pete Cable, second left, with crew colleagues Tom Crabbe Seb Cope and Mark Ellis. Photo: Richard Horobin.

Three members of Lyme Regis lifeboat crew have made New Year role changes after serving as volunteers for almost four decades.

Self-employed carpenter Mark Colley has retired as a helm on reaching the sea-going age limit of 55 in December and after serving for 20 years.

He plans to continue as shore crew and to assist with training new recruits.

Mark Gage has reluctantly left the crew after moving home to Bridport.

Mark Gage. Photo: Seb Cope. Mark Gage. Photo: Seb Cope.

In 15 years he served as shore crew, boat crew and boat and tractor mechanic. He works as an energy and environment manager for the Brend Hotel Group.

Mark said: “It has been an honour and privilege to volunteer with the Lyme Regis RNLI crew and I leave with a heavy heart.”

Pete Cable, 24, joined the crew at 17. He left to go to university, returned and has now left to join the Royal Navy where he plans to train to become a Weapons Engineer Officer. He hopes to assist as shore crew with Lyme Regis RNLI during leave from the navy.

Pete’s father John is a long-serving member of the lifeboat crew.