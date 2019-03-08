Advanced search

Hospital fete's new venue proves a big success

PUBLISHED: 08:01 26 July 2019

Winners of the dog show. Picture Lycie Moore

Winners of the dog show. Picture Lycie Moore

Archant

A new venue in the heart of Seaton and its first fun dog show proved popular at Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends' annual summer fete.

manning the Barbecue are Tony Robinson, Mark Ollier and Dr Mark Welland. Photo by Shirley Robinsonmanning the Barbecue are Tony Robinson, Mark Ollier and Dr Mark Welland. Photo by Shirley Robinson

With musical entertainment from Wekulele, a health stand with staff from Seaton and Colyton medical Practice, a barbecue manned by local Solicitor Mark Ollier and GP Dr Mark Welland and the usual cakes, books, bric-a-brac stalls, the fete raised £936 for the Seaton Hospiscare@Home end-of-life service.

The Seaton Hospiscare@Home service provides expert nursing care for adults registered with a Beer, Colyton or Seaton GP who wish to remain at home at the end of their life. For its annual outing, Friends in the Community, the group funded and coordinated by the League of Friends, chose to go to Paignton Zoo.

Friends in the Community at Paignton Zoo. Picture Lycia Moore.Friends in the Community at Paignton Zoo. Picture Lycia Moore.

The friends group provides companionship for people who may find themselves on their own, particularly in their senior years. It meets every third Monday afternoon (except August) at The Gateway, Seaton Town Hall. or further information email SeatonLOF@nhs.net or contact league manager Lycia Moore on 01297 20143.

