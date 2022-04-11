New exhibition unveiled at Axminster Heritage Centre

Axminster Great Market, May 12th 1904. The sheep can be seen in the background waiting to be auctioned. - Credit: Axminster Heritage Hall.

A new temporary summer exhibition coming to Axminster Heritage Centre.

Starting this Saturday, April 16 running through to October Spinning a Yarn: The story of Sheep and Axminster will show how sheep and wool have played their part in the development of Axminster and the surrounding areas since the Iron Age.

Alongside the exhibition, sheep shearing will also take place in the courtyard. There will also be a lamb and a ram to pet.

The entrance is £4, free for under 16s and on the last Saturday of each month it is free for residents with an EX13 postcode.

A range of workshops, activities and talks will be accompanying the exhibition and all will be announced on the website (www.axminsterheritage.org), on Facebook and in the Members newsletter.

From April 16, Axminster Heritage Centre’s summer opening hours are Monday-Friday 10.00 am-4 pm and Saturday 10.00 am-1 pm. If you would like to join the volunteer team email us at info@axminsterheritage.org.