Volunteers sought for speed awareness scheme in Cranbrook

Ottery St Mary Police are looking for volunteers to join their community speed watch campaign at Cranbrook.

Following a successful launch in Ottery St Mary, they are now looking for recruits who can join them at a new site in Cranbrook, keeping an eye on traffic and making sure people are doing the speed limit through the busy estate.

Community Speed watch is a not-for-profit, social enterprise established in East Sussex in 2012, and is a national initiative where proactive members of local communities join with the support and supervision of their local police to record details of speeding vehicles using approved detection devices.

You can now find the groups all around the UK, they were set up at local incident black spots or places people don't stick to the speed limits.

If you can spare a few hours a month please contact PCSO Jonathan Sims via email 30384@dc.police.uk.

For further information on the national scheme please visit https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/