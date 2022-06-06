Three Axminster businesses become sponsors for the 2022 Axe Vale Show.

The Axe Vale Show have thanked three local businesses which have become their Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors for this year's Axe Vale Shaw.

The 2022 Gold Level Sponsor is Axminster Tools, Silver is WBW Solicitors and Chartered Financial Planners and Bronze is Debonair Dogz – Professional Dog Grooming.

Alan Styles, Managing Director of Axminster Tools, Gold sponsor of the Show said “We’re committed to helping the local and wider community, which is why we’re delighted to support The Axe Vale Show.”

Simon Hodges, the Chairman of the charity said: “ This year, more than most, we have had to be very careful with expenditure as costs have escalated on many fronts due to the current economic situation, while at the same time keeping the ticket prices the same as in 2019.

"Without the generosity of our local Sponsors, things would be extremely tight and their sponsorship helps to keep the Show going and will hopefully facilitate the ability to plough back money into the local community.”

The 2022 Show is on June 18 and 19 and organisers are looking forward to welcoming locals and guests alike.

The Axe Vale Show website will give people an idea of what to expect at the show as well as allow them to buy discounted tickets

For more information, visit .ww.axevalehsow.co.uk