New stables will be built in Colyton by pony rescue charity after planners grant application

PUBLISHED: 15:29 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 17 April 2019

Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue's bid for new stables has been approved. Ref mha 5220-19-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

A pair of new stable blocks will be built in Colyton by a pony rescue charity.

Planners at East Devon District Council approved a bid from Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue to construct a block of seven stables, arranged in two rows, on more than six hectra-acres of land sited east of Colyton Hill Plantation.

The application said: “As Munchkins has grown, we find we have more ponies with ongoing medical issues which require daily treatment and 24-hour stabling... We have had cases of colic and post-operative care, which require a warm, dry and safe environment away from the herd.”

Munchkins, which was established in December 2013 and granted charity status in December 2015, is entirely run by volunteers - with no salaried staff.

To date, the charity has placed 35 ponies and has 30 on its books.

The charity recues, rehabilitates and, where possible, rehomes Shetland ponies who need help.

