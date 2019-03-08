Advanced search

Seafront taxi rank could be relocated in Seaton to aid redevelopment project

PUBLISHED: 11:50 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 10 October 2019

Exmouth taxi drivers are concerned that curbs by the Strand rank is causing damage to their vehicles. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0981-04-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Exmouth taxi drivers are concerned that curbs by the Strand rank is causing damage to their vehicles. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0981-04-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Archant

One of Seaton's four taxi ranks could be moved to aid the town's seafront development.

Seaton Town Council has made a request to East Devon District Council (EDDC) to move the existing rank, in Marine Place, to Castle Hill.

The district council's licensing and enforcement committee will meet on Wednesday, October 16 to discuss the motion.

The move would see the current rank, which accommodates two vehicles, be reduced to just one taxi.

Council papers say the current taxi rank in Marine Place would be removed because the redevelopment of the seafront area is proposed across a wider area of roads and highways.

The cost of changing the status of a taxi rank could be as much as £3,000, with additional costs coming from works on the site.

EDDC said it has not budgeted for the work, so the costs would need to be borne by Seaton Town Council under the redevelopment work.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Minster Challenge results and pictures

Members of the Axe Valley Runners (AVR) before the start of the Minster Challenge . Picture: Chris Carson

‘Family firm’ Tony Benger Landscaping moves to a new home

The team at Tony Benger Landscaping outside of their new offices at Dalwood. Picture: Ellie Cruse Confetti Rose Film & Photography

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

Minster Challenge results and pictures

Members of the Axe Valley Runners (AVR) before the start of the Minster Challenge . Picture: Chris Carson

‘Family firm’ Tony Benger Landscaping moves to a new home

The team at Tony Benger Landscaping outside of their new offices at Dalwood. Picture: Ellie Cruse Confetti Rose Film & Photography

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Major upgrade for Seaton skatepark

How the upgraded Seaton skatepark will look:. Picture: EDDC

Parents tell story of how they found their children to encourage others to adopt

It is estimated that 40 per cent of children waiting for an adoptive family in Devon are in sibling groups: Picture: Families for Children

Seafront taxi rank could be relocated in Seaton to aid redevelopment project

Exmouth taxi drivers are concerned that curbs by the Strand rank is causing damage to their vehicles. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0981-04-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Chimney fire breaks out at Seaton property

Fire engine

Number of children waiting for adoptive parents rises, prompting appeal

More people are needed to come forward to adopt children.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists