Seafront taxi rank could be relocated in Seaton to aid redevelopment project

One of Seaton's four taxi ranks could be moved to aid the town's seafront development.

Seaton Town Council has made a request to East Devon District Council (EDDC) to move the existing rank, in Marine Place, to Castle Hill.

The district council's licensing and enforcement committee will meet on Wednesday, October 16 to discuss the motion.

The move would see the current rank, which accommodates two vehicles, be reduced to just one taxi.

Council papers say the current taxi rank in Marine Place would be removed because the redevelopment of the seafront area is proposed across a wider area of roads and highways.

The cost of changing the status of a taxi rank could be as much as £3,000, with additional costs coming from works on the site.

EDDC said it has not budgeted for the work, so the costs would need to be borne by Seaton Town Council under the redevelopment work.