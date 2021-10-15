Published: 11:32 AM October 15, 2021

Shoppers at Tesco stores in East Devon are being encouraged to help bring in some extra funding for the NSPCC.

The children's charity is among the causes being supported by the supermarket's community grants scheme in the region, in conjunction with the federation of community action charities, Groundwork.

The scheme will see grants of £2,000, £1,000 and £500 awarded to community projects.

Throughout October, November and December this year, shoppers at Tesco stores in Chard, Lyme Regis, Sidmouth, Seaton, Axminster and Honiton can vote to support the NSPCC using a token given to them at the checkout.

Henry Street, NSPCC Supporter Fundraising Manager for the South West said: "We are enormously grateful to Tesco and Groundwork for choosing the NSPCC for the Bags of Help grant scheme.

“The money raised in the region will make a big difference to children and young people who rely on services such Childline as a confidential source of support when they need it.”