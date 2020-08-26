Timetable changes for East Devon train passengers

Axminster Railway Station. Picture Chris Carson Archant

South Western Railway (SWR) has announced changes to its timetable, as the country continues to emerge from lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

South Western Railway will introduce new timetables from September. Picture SWR South Western Railway will introduce new timetables from September. Picture SWR

From Monday September 7, it will be re-introducing some direct services, increasing frequencies on some routes, as well as increasing capacity during peak times to help social distancing.

During weekdays, additional services will be introduced on the West of England line, including direct services every hour between London Waterloo and Exeter, via Axminster and Honiton.

The line towards Weymouth will also see the re-introduction of direct services from Waterloo to Weymouth with one train per hour running to replace the shuttle services currently running between Bournemouth and Waterloo and Bournemouth and Weymouth.

In the morning peak, additional services will also be introduced on some routes, with trains also running with extra carriages to increase capacity,

On weekends, services will return to a near-normal timetable, but some late notice alterations may apply, and engineering works may affect journeys.

These changes will increase capacity by approximately 20 per cent, helping South Western Railway’s customers maintain social distancing when travelling.

Customers can now plan their journey online at: southwesternrailway.com

In addition to the timetable changes, South Western Railway is also working to ensure high standards of hygiene at stations and on trains with enhanced cleaning, focussing on commonly touched surfaces.

Hand sanitiser is available at over 100 SWR stations so customers can help prevent the spread of the virus before and after they travel.

SWR is encouraging all customers to follow the latest Government guidance on social distancing and reminding passengers that they must wear a face covering on stations and trains.

SWR is also working closely with schools, in advance of their return in September with additional staffing at busy stations to help ensure pupils follow guidance and travel safe.

Mike Houghton, chief operating officer, at SWR said: “We’ve been working hard to keep our region moving throughout coronavirus, and we continue to do so.

“This timetable change will increase capacity and help maintain social distancing as schools reopen and more people return to work.”