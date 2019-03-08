Fifth set of traffic lights to stay on main road going into Cranbrook

The latest sets of traffic lights on London Road going into Cranbrook. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Motorists now meet five sets of traffic lights on a one-mile stretch heading into Cranbrook.

The most recent temporary lights on London Road, between the airport roundabout and the first roundabout in the town, will be made permanent.

They are next to the Exeter Gateway development, home to the new Amazon warehouse.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, responsible for highways at Devon County Council, said: "Permanent traffic lights are due to be installed and switched on in the coming weeks.

"Assessments have confirmed that signal-controlled junctions are needed to ensure safe access for the proposed developments at this site. The Amazon development at Hayes Farm will provide around 100 jobs, while the wider site served by this junction is expected to support around 1,500 jobs.

"There will also be significant growth along this corridor, including Cranbrook with 8,000 homes - around 2,000 have been built - and SkyPark is estimated to generate 6,000 jobs."