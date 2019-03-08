Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Food festivals could be launched in East Devon towns

PUBLISHED: 11:40 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 02 October 2019

Crowds at this year's Honiton Gate to Plate festival. Picture: Craig Stone Photography.

Crowds at this year's Honiton Gate to Plate festival. Picture: Craig Stone Photography.

Archant

A large festival - celebrating the best food the South West has to offer - could be held in other towns across East Devon, a councillor has hinted.

Honiton Gate to Plate 2019. Picture: Craig Stone Photography.Honiton Gate to Plate 2019. Picture: Craig Stone Photography.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) chairman Ben Ingham said the authority might explore the option of staging the Gate to Plate festival in more towns across the county, after this year's successful event at Honiton.

Thousands of people flocked to the town on September 28 to sample food and buy wares from vendors lining High Street.

Cllr Ingham said: "I talked to many visitors and they really liked Gate to Plate. I listened to the producers and they were really happy.

"Next year I think we might try this out in other East Devon towns as well. Devon food and drink is so hard to beat.

Honiton Community Theatre at Honiton Gate to Plate 2019. Picture: Craig Stone Photography.Honiton Community Theatre at Honiton Gate to Plate 2019. Picture: Craig Stone Photography.

We all need to try it and buy it."

Honiton first held its Gate to Plate festival last year, which coincided with a royal visit from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

The town's high street was jammed with residents and visitors, all eager to shake the royals' hands and peruse dozens of stalls.

This year, numbers were strong again as thousands of people flocked to the event to sample locally-made delicacies.

East Devon dignitaries at this year's Gate to Plate festival. Picture: Craig Stone Photography.East Devon dignitaries at this year's Gate to Plate festival. Picture: Craig Stone Photography.

Local chefs and food experts took to the stage and demonstrated delicious dishes while talented entertainers performed on a second stage.

The event, organised by East Devon District Council and supported by Honiton Town Council, was hailed as a huge success.

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Knox nets as Honiton Town lose midweek league outing at Newton Abbot Spurs

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Speedway: Glasgow 51 Somerset 39

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Honiton Running Club duo run well at Cheltenham Half Marathon

Running

Food festivals could be launched in East Devon towns

Crowds at this year's Honiton Gate to Plate festival. Picture: Craig Stone Photography.

Did health secretary speech shed light on Ottery St Mary Hospital future?

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire says Matt Hancock's speech should cease fears about the fate of the hospital. Picture: Terry Ife/Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists