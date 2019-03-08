Food festivals could be launched in East Devon towns

Crowds at this year's Honiton Gate to Plate festival.

A large festival - celebrating the best food the South West has to offer - could be held in other towns across East Devon, a councillor has hinted.

Honiton Gate to Plate 2019.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) chairman Ben Ingham said the authority might explore the option of staging the Gate to Plate festival in more towns across the county, after this year's successful event at Honiton.

Thousands of people flocked to the town on September 28 to sample food and buy wares from vendors lining High Street.

Cllr Ingham said: "I talked to many visitors and they really liked Gate to Plate. I listened to the producers and they were really happy.

"Next year I think we might try this out in other East Devon towns as well. Devon food and drink is so hard to beat.

Honiton Community Theatre at Honiton Gate to Plate 2019.

We all need to try it and buy it."

Honiton first held its Gate to Plate festival last year, which coincided with a royal visit from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

The town's high street was jammed with residents and visitors, all eager to shake the royals' hands and peruse dozens of stalls.

This year, numbers were strong again as thousands of people flocked to the event to sample locally-made delicacies.

East Devon dignitaries at this year's Gate to Plate festival.

Local chefs and food experts took to the stage and demonstrated delicious dishes while talented entertainers performed on a second stage.

The event, organised by East Devon District Council and supported by Honiton Town Council, was hailed as a huge success.