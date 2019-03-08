New venue for Ottery Food and Families Festival 2020 will bring fresh opportunities, say organisers

Members of the Ottery Food and Families Committee with chefs and participants at this year's event at the launch of the festival at The Deer Park Hotel. Archant

A 'bigger, better and safer' food festival will be staged in Ottery next year - at a new venue.

Otter Garden Centres will host the Food and Families Festival on Saturday, May 30.

The festival is usually held in the heart of the town, but organisers say the new venue will bring forward new opportunities that were not an option before.

A spokesman said: "Where this obviously takes the event out of the centre of town, which we regret, there simply wasn't an attractive and workable alternative in the heart of the town.

"Having the event all together in one large, well utilised and equipped, safe space means we can do a lot of things we've never been able to.

"This includes having the entertainment and street food area together, having a much quieter demo marquee, a market much safer and easier to set up, children's activities next to where their parents want to hang out, and much more."

Organisers say they are looking at running a shuttle service between town and the event.