New cafe and community wellbeing hub at Seaton Hospital

The Waffle House team: directors Tim Whiteway and Sophie McLachlan, with staff Peter Johns and Noah Tucker - Credit: Contributed

A new community Waffle Café has opened at Seaton Hospital.

It's being run by the not-for-profit community enterprise Waffle which has had a similar café in Axminster for a few years, with a mission to combat loneliness, bring people together and offer new opportunities.

The launch of the Waffle Cafe at Seaton Hospital - Credit: Contributed

The opportunity to open the new café emerged when the Seaton community interest company RE: STORE was offered a disused kitchen in the hospital. The hospital is run by NHS Property Services which supports social prescribing, connecting people with community groups to improve their wellbeing.

The launch event of Seaton Hospital's Waffle Cafe on June 28 - Credit: Contributed

RE:STORE was already running a gardening project in the grounds of Seaton hospital. Keen to create a wellbeing hub/cafe on the site, the company joined forces with Waffle.

The welcoming sign for the new cafe at Seaton Hospital - Credit: Contributed

The cafe is open Wednesday to Saturday from 9am until 5pm. On Monday and Tuesday the space is used for private groups and community activities.

The hospital is also partnering with Axminster Project Food, who will use the café’s kitchen to educate schoolchildren about cooking and healthy eating.