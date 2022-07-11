New cafe and community wellbeing hub at Seaton Hospital
- Credit: Contributed
A new community Waffle Café has opened at Seaton Hospital.
It's being run by the not-for-profit community enterprise Waffle which has had a similar café in Axminster for a few years, with a mission to combat loneliness, bring people together and offer new opportunities.
The opportunity to open the new café emerged when the Seaton community interest company RE: STORE was offered a disused kitchen in the hospital. The hospital is run by NHS Property Services which supports social prescribing, connecting people with community groups to improve their wellbeing.
RE:STORE was already running a gardening project in the grounds of Seaton hospital. Keen to create a wellbeing hub/cafe on the site, the company joined forces with Waffle.
The cafe is open Wednesday to Saturday from 9am until 5pm. On Monday and Tuesday the space is used for private groups and community activities.
The hospital is also partnering with Axminster Project Food, who will use the café’s kitchen to educate schoolchildren about cooking and healthy eating.