New winter friendship group launched in Honiton to combat isolation

PUBLISHED: 11:45 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 26 January 2020

The winter friendship group took its members to Colyton Garden Centre for a meal. Picture: TRIP

A Honiton transport charity has used county council funding to launch a new social initiative.

TRIP, based in New Street, picks people up and takes them to a meal, where they can share experiences with others and have a natter - all for a £5 donation.

Sharon Thorne, deputy manager of TRIP, said: "We are reaching out to people who we often struggle to engage with.

"We are recognising that is not just elderly people who are isolated."

The winter friendship group project runs until the end of March and has been made possible thanks to £6,500 in grant funding, awarded to TRIP by Devon County Council.

Mrs Thorne said: "Without the support of the council, we would have been unable to offer these fantastic day trips to help TRIP engage with some of the most vulnerable people over the winter period. It has been a privelege to share a mewal with these people and see the smiles on their faces."

TRIP has more dates planned, - call the office for information on 01404 46529.

