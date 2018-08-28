Advanced search

Former Axminster Mayor receives New Year Honour

PUBLISHED: 08:18 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:18 29 December 2018

John Jeffery who has been awarded the BEM. Picture CHRIS CARSON

Archant

John Jeffery awarded the BEM for his outstanding community work

A former Mayor of Axminster has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

John Jeffery’s outstanding work for the community is recognised by the New Year honour

The former town and East Devon district councillor - an honorary Alderman - has worked tirelessly as a volunteer for numerous local good causes over many years.

Paying tribute to him Axminster county councillor Ian Hall said: “Congratulations to John Jeffery BEM. A truly inspirational man who deserves this recognition from the Queen.”

