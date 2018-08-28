Former Axminster Mayor receives New Year Honour
PUBLISHED: 08:18 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:18 29 December 2018
Archant
John Jeffery awarded the BEM for his outstanding community work
A former Mayor of Axminster has been awarded the British Empire Medal.
John Jeffery’s outstanding work for the community is recognised by the New Year honour
The former town and East Devon district councillor - an honorary Alderman - has worked tirelessly as a volunteer for numerous local good causes over many years.
Paying tribute to him Axminster county councillor Ian Hall said: “Congratulations to John Jeffery BEM. A truly inspirational man who deserves this recognition from the Queen.”
More details to follow:
Comments have been disabled on this article.