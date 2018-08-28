Former Axminster Mayor receives New Year Honour

John Jeffery who has been awarded the BEM. Picture CHRIS CARSON Archant

John Jeffery awarded the BEM for his outstanding community work

A former Mayor of Axminster has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

The former town and East Devon district councillor - an honorary Alderman - has worked tirelessly as a volunteer for numerous local good causes over many years.

Paying tribute to him Axminster county councillor Ian Hall said: “Congratulations to John Jeffery BEM. A truly inspirational man who deserves this recognition from the Queen.”

More details to follow: