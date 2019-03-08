Night vision cameras will help snare careless dog owners in Honiton

Pet owners who let their dogs foul publicly under cover of darkness could soon be snared by night vision cameras.

Honiton mayor Councillor John Zarczynski revealed that the town council is in discussions to purchase the kit, which he says will help catch careless dog owners in the act.

If purchased, the cameras would be set up adjacent to Allhallows Playing Fields, which is used by Honiton Rugby Club and the town's community college.

Cllr Zarczynski said: "The dog fouling is a major issue in Allhallows.

"Night vision cameras would make one hell of a difference. We are discussing it at the moment - no firm dates have been set.

"We have got less police and PCSOs on the streets, therefore we need to make other arrangements. More CCTV is the answer."

Cllr Zarczynski said the cameras would also help the council clamp down on anti-social activity on the fields.