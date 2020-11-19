Nine-year-old Isla takes on charity challenge for ‘wonderful local charity’

Isla Heal is taking on a 10 mile bike ride to raise funds for Seaton Hospiscare at Home.

Isla and her dad, Steve Heal, getting some practice in before the big day. Picture: Kirsty Heal Isla and her dad, Steve Heal, getting some practice in before the big day. Picture: Kirsty Heal

A nine-year-old from Colyton has challenged herself to ride her bicycle further than ever before to support a charity very close to her heart.

Isla Heal is taking on a 10 mile bike ride to raise funds for Seaton Hospiscare at Home. The furthest she has ridden before is six miles, so for little Isla this really is a gruelling challenge.

So far, Isla’s charity bike ride has raised more £450 for the charity, just £50 shy of her £500 target.

“This year has been very hard for everyone. I really wanted to do something positive and help other people,” said Isla.

“I decided I wanted to raise money for a charity and chose Seaton Hospiscare at Home because a few years ago they looked after a man that was very special to me. They made sure that he was able to stay at home, where he wanted to be, and took great care of him.

“I thought a lot about what I could do to raise money in lockdown, and decided that a bike ride would be good as I love cycling! I wanted to make it a challenge though, so as I turn 10 very soon, I thought I could try and cycle 10 miles. The furthest I have done so far is 6 miles.”

Isla’s parents, Kirsty and Steve Heal, said: “We are so proud of Isla for wanting to raise money for this wonderful local charity.

“During the first lockdown, one of Isla’s favourite things to do was go for a bike ride with her Dad. Not only did it keep her active but really helped her mental health.”

Subject to the weather, Isla is aiming to do her cycle ride on Sunday, November 22.

Lycia Moore, manager at Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends said: “We are so delighted Isla has chosen to fundraise in aid of our Seaton Hospiscare@Home service and that our nurses were able to care for someone special to her. We wish her all the best in her 10 mile cycle.”

If you would like to find out more or donate visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KirstyHeal.