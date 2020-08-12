Advanced search

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

PUBLISHED: 18:00 12 August 2020

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Concerns about tourists bringing clusters of coronavirus to Devon’s visitor hot-spots seem to have been unfounded, according to a public health specialist.

The Team Devon Local Outbreak Engagement Board heard today (Wednesday, August 12) that there have been no cases linked to tourists.

The board also heard there have been only five cases in the county in the last week, with no clusters of cases, and that where people have tested positive for coronavirus, nearly 100 per cent of their contacts have been tracked and traced.

Public health specialist Simon Chant said the cases had been ‘popping up in different areas and different towns’, but with no clusters of cases forming.

At the board’s previous meeting two weeks ago, he confirmed that the impact of tourists flooding into the county would have already started to emerge if there was a link with the cases.

He said: “The cases have been related to resident population and not tourists or any tourist accommodation site, but we continue to actively monitor this.”

