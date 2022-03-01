No election to be held for Honiton St Paul's seats on town council

Honiton Town Council: an election to fill four vacancies takes place on March 10. - Credit: Contributed

A by-election for four Honiton Town Council seats, representing the St Paul’s ward, will no longer be held.

Only three candidates have put themselves forward for the seats - Joseph Furneaux-Gotch, Debra Hulin and Caroline Kolek – and they have been elected unopposed.

There will still be an election on March 10 for four vacancies on St Michael’s ward. Six candidates are standing: Lisa Beigan, Jenny Brown, Robert Fowles, Cathy Maunder, Andrew Pearsall and John Taylor.

A spokesperson for Honiton Town Council said: “The role of Town Councillor is as important as ever. The Town Council makes decisions that affect everyone in Honiton and the town’s economy, environment and community.

“Voters have the opportunity to be represented on the Town Council by councillors for whom you have voted. By voting you are expressing your hard-won democratic right to Vote. Democracy is best served by a good turnout of people voting. Councillors are an essential link to and work closely with the community, representing people at the Council.”

For more information the Elections page of East Devon District Council's website.



