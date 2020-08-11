Video

No new coronavirus deaths in Devon and Cornwall, latest ONS figures show

No deaths related to coronavirus were recorded across Devon and Cornwall in the latest week of Office for National Statistics (ONS) information.

The updated figures from the ONS - relating to the week of July 25 and July 31, but registered up to August 8 - show no deaths having been recorded anywhere in Devon and Cornwall.

One backdated death relating to a care home in Mid Devon has been added to the statistics for the week of July 11 to July 17.

The figures relate to deaths in which Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, registered in that time period.

East Devon has now gone five weeks without a Covid-19 related death.

The figures show in which local authority the deceased’s usual place of residence was.

For instance, if someone died in the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but lived in East Devon, the death may have been registered in Exeter, but would be recorded in the mortality statistics for the ONS figures against East Devon.

In total, 571 deaths from coronavirus have been registered across Devon and Cornwall, with 305 in hospitals, 222 in care homes, 43 at home, and one in a hospice.

Of the deaths 49 have been in East Devon.

Week 31 – the week ending July 31 – is so far the first week since the week ending March 13 (week 11) where no deaths across the two counties were registered.